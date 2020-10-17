1/1
Walter Paul ROTTAR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 12, 1948- October 5, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 in his home at the age of 72 with his daughter by his side. Beloved father of Sandra Lynn of Kitchener and Stephen (Christine) of Waterloo. Loving Grandfather to Madison, Matthew, Jack, and Chase. Dear Brother of Doris MacMillan (Don deceased) of Cambridge, Vera Ellis (Gord deceased) of Brantford, and Gordon Rottar (Judy) of Paris. Walter is remembered by many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Predeceased by his parents Valentine and Amelia Rottar. Walter loved his family dearly and carried pictures of his grandchildren in his shirt pocket close to his heart. He would take them out to proudly share how they have grown. Walter always kept busy and on the go. He enjoyed meeting up with the guys first thing in the morning at the Tim Hortons in Preston. He was a big supporter of local businesses and would find the neatest little shops to buy "treasures" from. Walter enjoyed golfing, fishing, collecting coins, admiring antique cars, watching old movies, going on drives, following the stock market, and reading the newspapers. He would clip articles of interest to share with family and those around him. Walter's thoughtful, kind, caring nature, his sense of humour, his quick-witted comebacks will be sadly missed. Family would like to thank the nurses from Paramed, and the PSW's at Fairview Mennonite home for the kind and compassionate care for Walter. Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be held a later date. Condolences to the family and donations to the Fairview Mennonite Home may be arranged through the Lounsbury Funeral Home at www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com or 519-658-9366.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved