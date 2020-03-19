|
Suddenly on March 9, 2020 at his winter home in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 69. Beloved husband for 48 years to Cecilia, the love of his life. Proud father to Bradley and Jeffrey (Thea). Grandparent to Brody, Amber and Garett. Walter is survived by his siblings; Murray (the late Pat), Marlin, Audrey (Joe) Detzler, Faye Bast, Lynn (Vicki), Donny (Donna), Bruce, Ruth Ann (the late Norman) Beaulieu, Joan (Gary) Sowa, Cheryl (Ron) Schwartz, Kathryn (Rodney) Shantz and Laurie. Predeceased by his parents Mervin and Myrle and brothers Sonny and Garnet. Brother-in-law of Mike (Maureen), the late Mary, Joe (Audrey), the late Jacob (Linda) and Ileen (the late George). Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Will be greatly missed his family and many friends. Walter was an employee with J.M. Schneider for 33 years until his retirement in 2010. Thoroughly enjoying his retirement years whether it be surrounded by people, or enjoying both homes in Florida and Turkey Point, Walter never slowed down. A private family service will be held followed by burial at Williamsburg Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to . To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 19, 2020