|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dad, husband and friend Walter Weiss after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. Dad would not want us to mourn him but rather to celebrate his life and remember him for who he was; a fierce and determined inspiration who accomplished anything he set his mind to. We are all very proud of him and will miss him dearly. Papa - you will be greatly missed. A private service will be held at a later time. In lieu of visitations, his family would love to hear memories of him on the tribute wall and donations to the would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 7, 2020