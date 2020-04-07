Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter WEISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter WEISS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter WEISS Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dad, husband and friend Walter Weiss after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. Dad would not want us to mourn him but rather to celebrate his life and remember him for who he was; a fierce and determined inspiration who accomplished anything he set his mind to. We are all very proud of him and will miss him dearly. Papa - you will be greatly missed. A private service will be held at a later time. In lieu of visitations, his family would love to hear memories of him on the tribute wall and donations to the would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -