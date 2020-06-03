Age 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Her strength and courage will always be remembered. She was loved and will be sadly missed by her husband Gary of 49 years. Together they shared a love of wildlife, gardening and nature. She was a kind and loving mother to her daughter Suzanne Mathis and her husband Tim. She will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren Nicole, Megan and Gavin Mathis. She had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her ability to sense when other people needed her help. Her sense of humour will be missed by everyone. At her request, a private memorial will be held for immediate family at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Kidney Foundation, Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kitchener Waterloo Human Society would be greatly appreciated by the family in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A big thank you to all of the doctors and nurses who helped in her direct care and showed such incredible compassion. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Waltraud's memorial and to express condolences.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 3, 2020.