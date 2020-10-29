Wanda Goerz (Hiebert) passed away on October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Abram Goerz. Sister to Victor Hiebert (Alyce) and Annette Thiessen (Victor). Sister-in-law to Audrey Hiebert (Henry). Stepmother to Marlene (Don) Goerz, Margaret Stevens, Edie (Les) Loewen, Doug (Marlene) Goerz, Gilbert Goerz and a host of nieces and nephews and step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Henry P. and Sussana Hiebert. Also, by Agnes Kramp, (Howard) Elizabeth Hiebert, Henry Harry Hiebert (Audrey) Adeline Funk (Edward), Wanda was born on May 9, 1928 near Kingsville Ont. She grew up in Waterloo, Ont. Having taken a commercial course, she worked at Dominion Life Insurance Co. In 1972 she married Abe Goerz. They soon moved to BC. They also lived in Linden, Alberta for two years. After Abe died Wanda returned to the Kitchener-Waterloo area to be near her many friends of past years. She was a member of the Kitchener Mennonite Brethren Church. Wanda had a friendly disposition and loved to travel, making numerous treks to Alberta to visit her sister Annette and family. She had a sharp sense of humor, which is often the first thing her friends remark when remembering her. In 2017 she moved to Linden, Alberta to be near her sister Annette. She lived in the Linden Lodge where she made many friends with the residents and staff. In May of 2020 she suffered a major heart attack and spent two months in the Three Hills hospital, two months in the Hanna Health Care Centre, and finally three weeks in Westview Care Community in Linden until her passing. We are so grateful to the staff at each of these facilities for caring for Wanda so lovingly. A memorial service was held at the Linden MB Church on Monday, October 26, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC).



