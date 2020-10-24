1/1
Wanda May Matthews
1925-03-07 - 2020-10-20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully of age-related causes on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 95 years. Wanda, formerly of Brighton, Ontario was the beloved mother of Diane Baker (David) and the late Robert Matthews. Dear grandmother of Don (Leah) and Andrew. She was predeceased by her husband Jim. During WWII, Wanda served in the Canadian Women's Army Corps in England. After the war she took her discharge in Canada where she met her husband Jim who belonged to the Royal Canadian Air Force. Together with their family they spent the next 35 years enjoying their many postings across Canada before retiring in Belleville and finally Brighton. In recent years Wanda moved to Waterloo where she resided at Clair Hills Retirement Home. Here she enjoyed the company of many wonderful friends and the kind staff. A private celebration will be held at the Lakeport Cemetery in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved