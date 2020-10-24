Passed away peacefully of age-related causes on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 95 years. Wanda, formerly of Brighton, Ontario was the beloved mother of Diane Baker (David) and the late Robert Matthews. Dear grandmother of Don (Leah) and Andrew. She was predeceased by her husband Jim. During WWII, Wanda served in the Canadian Women's Army Corps in England. After the war she took her discharge in Canada where she met her husband Jim who belonged to the Royal Canadian Air Force. Together with their family they spent the next 35 years enjoying their many postings across Canada before retiring in Belleville and finally Brighton. In recent years Wanda moved to Waterloo where she resided at Clair Hills Retirement Home. Here she enjoyed the company of many wonderful friends and the kind staff. A private celebration will be held at the Lakeport Cemetery in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com