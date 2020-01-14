|
Dr. Warren Cameron Law died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto at the age of 73. Much loved husband of Martha and cherished father of Sylvia Young (Wade), Allison Law (Josef Czaban). Warren was a proud and beloved papa to his grandchildren: Grant, Gillian, Noah, Evan, James and William. Much admired brother-in-law to Rosemary and Moe Vezina, Peter Scott, Janet Scott, Mary, Cheryl and Sonia Law and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Jean and John Law, brothers Owen, Craig and Kenneth and brother-in-law, Ian Scott. Warren was born in Galt on January 6, 1947 and spent his youth in Barrie. He studied at the University of Toronto in Biochemistry and Physiology (1966-1970) and Medicine (1970-1973), completed Surgical Residencies at The Foothills Hospital in Calgary (1973-1975), and the VGH in Halifax (1975-1978). He practised Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Sudbury (1978 -1981) and Kitchener (1981- 2007). Warren was a dedicated volunteer and Past President of the KW Woodworking & Craft Centre. Warren was a generous, thoughtful man who was always quick to act in support of others in need. He was a good problem solver and an open-minded lifelong learner, who was very inquisitive and enjoyed challenging himself. In retirement, he was able to spend more time pursuing woodturning, travelling, reading, cooking, listening to music and spending fun times with his family and friends. A reception in Warren's honour will be held in the Fireside Reception Room of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. where you are welcome to join the family for light refreshments. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation for Pancreas Cancer Research Fund through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. As many were receivers of Warren's unexpected acts of kindness and generosity, please consider performing a quiet, random act of kindness in memory of Warren's kind and generous spirit.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020