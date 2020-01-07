|
Passed away peacefully at Golden Dawn Nursing Home in Lions on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 83 with his devoted wife, Marjorie "Marnie" (nee Dentinger) at his side. Loving father of Brent (Kimberly), of Waterloo, Scott (Susan), of Kitchener, Michele (Robert Killen), of Peterborough. Proud grandfather of Joel, Adam, Tanner, Conner, Ashley, Haley, Bronwen and Declan. He is survived by his sister Sulta (Gerald Weppler) and Willis (Nancy). Brother-in-law of Richard Dentinger (Mary), Frank Dentinger (Donna) and Buck Dentinger (Linda); and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son Dale and sister Shirley. Warren was raised on a farm in Williamsford; and attended O.S.C.V.I in Owen Sound. He studied Auto Mechanics and was in the trade for eight years. He then pursued a career in teaching Auto Mechanics where he spent most of his years with the Waterloo School Board at Grand River Collegiate Institute from its opening in 1966 until he retired in 1994. He also taught in-class driver training before regular classes began. After living in Kitchener for 36 years, he retired to Colpoy's Bay where he spent many hours creating beautiful pieces of furniture and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, and an excellent fastball pitcher. Everyone will miss his wonderful dry sense of humor. In accordance with Warren's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the summer of 2020. Donations to the Golden Dawn Nursing Home, or to Bruce Peninsula Hospice would be appreciated and can be made through the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel, 814 Bruce Rd. 8, Sauble Beach (519)422-0041. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com