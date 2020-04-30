Home

Passed away April 27, 2020 at his home in Kitchener at the age of 83. Bill touched many lives. His selflessness, his compassion and his wealth of knowledge will be missed deeply. Cherished husband of Yvonne. Devoted and ever-loving father of Christina (Jeff), Phyllis (Phil), Carol (Dion), Lezly (Tony), Brian, Nancy (Rick). Doting Gido of Shannon, Ashley, Stuart, Andy, Luke, Katrine, Alex, Connor, Phillipo, Hailey, Gio and Great-Gido to Dannika, Hayden, Jackson, Clark and Evan. They will miss his stories, the fixes with leftover parts and his hugs. Dear brother of Phyllis (Tom) and brother in-law of Sharon. Loved and remembered for his caring and jovial nature by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Metro (Pauline), Anne (Max), Nellie (Mike), John (Lil), Kay (Wally), Mary (Tom) and Peter. Despite his many diverse accomplishments, Bill's greatest passion was his family. He loved gathering everyone (family and friends and the friends of friends) together at the family home. His greatest joy was to cook large elaborate meals for as many people as would fit in the house, wreaking havoc on the kitchen and leaving his children hours of cleanup. Private cremation has taken place. A memorial Mass will occur at a later date. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Canada would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home in Kitchener (519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Wasyl's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 30, 2020
