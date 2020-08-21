In his 79th year after a lengthy illness bravely borne, Wayne Aaron John Zimmerman passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital with his son by his side. A long-time resident of Cambridge, Wayne worked at Walker Exhaust for 36 years until his retirement in 2002, and touched many lives in his own special way. He will be sadly missed by his family John (Maureen) of Kitchener; Joanne of London; Christopher of Hamilton; and a stepdaughter Tammy-Lynn of Hamilton. Wayne also leaves behind many grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Marlene (Wilf) Mercer; Carolyn (Don) Boucher both of Cambridge, and a brother Larry of Edmonton. Wayne was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Galt) Cambridge and a long-time member of the Royal Order Of The Moose. As per his wishes, cremation will take place and his ashes buried at the gravesite of his parents. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to a charity of your choice
