In his 79th year after a lengthy illness bravely borne, Wayne Aaron John Zimmerman passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital with his son by his side. A long-time resident of Cambridge, Wayne worked at Walker Exhaust for 36 years until his retirement in 2002, and touched many lives in his own special way. He will be sadly missed by his family John (Maureen) of Kitchener; Joanne of London; Christopher of Hamilton; and a stepdaughter Tammy-Lynn of Hamilton. Wayne also leaves behind many grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Marlene (Wilf) Mercer; Carolyn (Don) Boucher both of Cambridge, and a brother Larry of Edmonton. Wayne was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Galt) Cambridge and a long-time member of the Royal Order Of The Moose. As per his wishes, cremation will take place and his ashes buried at the gravesite of his parents. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
