Wayne Albert (Robbie) Robinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Guelph General Hospital in his 80th year. He was predeceased by Catherine, his beloved wife of 60 years. He leaves behind his children Anne (Bob), Colin (Kelly), Lisa (Gary) and Christina (Jon). Also missing their Pa will be his 12 adoring grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Mary, Loretta and Georgina and sister in law Jeannie Smith. Wayne was predeceased by his parents Robbie and Dolly, his sister Karen and brother Craig. He will be deeply missed by his extended family and many friends in Nova Scotia. Wayne took great pride in his years with the Royal Canadian Navy and remained actively involved by attending many Naval events in Ottawa and Halifax until very recently. Wayne was a big sports fan and loved to share his enthusiasm for football, hockey and lacrosse with his friends and family. Proud coach and supporter of many local lacrosse and hockey players and teams. A private family service will be held. Donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Church Building Fund or the Guelph Make a Wish Fund for Children.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved