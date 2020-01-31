|
(1956-2020) A former resident of Kitchener, passed away suddenly at home in Chatham on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved husband of 44 years to Sherry (nee Gerow), his high school sweetheart. Loved father of Greg of Kitchener and Jeff of New York City. Dear brother of Lynda (Bill) Morin, Robert Lee (Gail) & Sandra (Jorge) Vilaranda. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Bessie Lee. Remembered always by Sherry's parents Edna Gerow (the late Charles), brother-in-law Keith (Kathy) Gerow, and sister-in-law Sue (Dave) McKenzie. A natural athlete, Wayne attended CKSS in Chatham and earned his BSc in Human Kinetics at the University of Guelph. He taught Biology and Kinesiology at Eastwood Collegiate in Kitchener for 30 years, inspiring many of his students to continue in medical and sports related fields. He enjoyed working on his '56 T-bird, supplying friends and neighbours with delicious tomatoes and squash, working on his home and assorted handyman projects. He retired with Sherry in 2010 to travel and play goalie for senior hockey. Wayne was very active throughout his sons' lives as a parent, coach and role model. He was extremely proud of his boys and the men they have become. Diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy in 2016, Wayne was challenged daily by increasing physical and cognitive disabilities. Despite this his dry wit, laughing eyes and mischievous grins continued. He will be greatly missed by his poker, hockey and happy hour buddies. A Celebration of Wayne's Life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer Society or Parkinson's Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mckinlayfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 31, 2020