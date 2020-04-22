|
Wayne B. Martin of Waterloo, born March 7, 1932 in St. Jacobs, "walked his last mile of the way" and went to be with his dear Saviour on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Naomi (Shantz) Martin. They shared more than 65 years together. Dad was also known as "Fairway Wayne" or "Savant Wayne". Loving father of Lucille (Leonard Weber) of West Montrose, Myrna (Art Bauman) of Kitchener, Shirley (Wilbur Miller) of Columbus, Ohio, Gary Martin (Patti Hiltz) of Kitchener, Judy (Fred Martin) of West Montrose, and Janet (Dale Horst) of Waterloo. Dear grandfather of 24 grand-children and 23 great-grandchildren. Wayne is survived by siblings Lovina Ruttan (Leo, 2005) of Fordwich, Mervin Martin (Alma) of Listowel, and Anson Martin (Sharon) of Stratford. Also survived by in-laws Alice Shantz (Vernon, 2008), Ollie and Elsie Shantz, Orvie and Mary Shantz, and Erma Martin (Milton, 1998). Predeceased by his daughter Ruth (1968), grandson Joshua (2002), parents Ezra and Louisa (Bauman) Martin, three sisters, and three brothers. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, RR 1, St. Clements. Dad/Wayne will be sorely missed. He was a renaissance man who loved God, his family, and the community. We look forward to celebrating his life with you at a memorial service down the road. Expressions of sympathy may be made to World Missionary Press or Christian Aid Missions. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020