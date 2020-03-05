|
Passed away peacefully in Kitchener on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 73. Larger than life husband of Brenda for over 33 years. Loving father of Bradley (Suzanne), Alex (Celia) and Lindsay (Alex). Proud grandfather of Jessica with another on the way. Dear brother of Craig (Carla), Tina, Mary-Anne (Jim), Monica, Joseph, Tim (Christel) and the late Kerreigh, Wendy and Teddy. Survived by sisters-in-law Linda and Judy. Fondly remembered by the Goudy family and by his many nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by his best pal Jett. Eternal gratitude to the healthcare workers who supported Wayne through his times of need. Wayne's family will receive relatives and friends from 1-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held as part of the annual LAF tournament on Thursday, June 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donation to the KW - Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Wayne's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 5, 2020