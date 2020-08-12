1/1
Wayne John BAKER
September 1, 1950 - August 5, 2020 (in Windsor) Wayne is survived by his wife Melody, his children Tina and Shayne, his grandchildren, his brothers and sisters Tootie and Tom Malleck, Bobby and Eunice Baker, Leo (Georgette) Baker, Brenda and David White, Wanda and Neil Scherman, Brother-in-law Norm Bast (Linda) Many nieces and nephews. Wayne is predeceased by his infant son, Joshua, parents Lelia and (Holland) Allan Baker, sister Linda Bast, brother Ricky Baker and Sister-in-law Georgette. Cremation has taken place.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 12, 2020.
