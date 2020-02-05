|
Passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 79. Survived by his son Derek and loving partner and companion of 39 years Shirley Witt. Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his step son Shane (Chris) Witt, and sadly missed by his step grandchildren Travis (Courtney) Witt, Jordan (Damien) Parent along with great-grandchildren Emersyn, Ryder and Beckett Witt. Wayne was a dedicated employee of Canadian General Tower for 36 years. He was also an accomplished drummer playing in his early years with many local bands in the area. He enjoyed many years of playing sports as well as being a spectator of all sports. His retirement was fulfilled by enjoying many wonderful years with his partner Shirley in Madeira Beach, Florida where many friends and acquaintances were met over a game of shuffleboard. A celebration of life will be held in April with a date to be announced once confirmed. Private Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre Chemotherapy. Remembering him is easy. Living without him is unimaginable. visit www.henrywalser.ca for Wayne's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020