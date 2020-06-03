At St. Mary's Hospital on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at age 77. Loving husband of Marie for 33 years. Father of Shelly Kennedy Scheffler, Michelle McNab (Craig), Lesley Chiasson (Pete), Amber Scharlach (Matthew) and Brennon Kennedy (Brandy). Father-in-law of Brian. Proud Papa of Ehren, Robin, Connor, Rachel, Jake, Kaytla, Owen, Cole, Hailey, Jerzy, Jaxon, Jayke and Grand Papa of Rhea. Dear brother of Arnold Kennedy (Lynn), Maureen Beausoleil and the late Brenda "Penny" Bradley (survived by Gordon), Brother-in-law of Jack Larocque (Claudette), Michel Laroque (the late Carol), Micheline Palmateer (Ron), Bernie Larocque (Claudette), Jeannette Brazeau (Daniel), Jeannot Larocque (Claire), Guy Larocque, Linda Dunn(Steve) and the late Norm Larocque(survived by Huguette). Predeceased by his parents Gorman and Estelle Kennedy. Wayne was a strong proud man who devoted his life to his wife, children and grandchildren. You could see this when he looked at them, the way he smiled when they walked into a room, often saying they were his number 1. He was happiest spending time with his family and friends. He was passionate about his country music and enjoyed western movies and spending time outdoors and fishing. Wayne was a humble man and admired by everyone and will be deeply missed just as much as we will miss his famous grin. Memorial donations in memory of Wayne may be made to the Children Foundation. A private family interment service has taken place at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 3, 2020.