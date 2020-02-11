Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Wayne Robinson Obituary
Passed away suddenly on February 9, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Kathryn. Father of Scott (Barb), Steven (Gale), Sean, Suzanne (Wayne), Dean, Lianne, and Angela (Stuart). He will be missed by all of them. Predeceased by his brother Kerry, his daughters Stephanie and Shelley, and infant son Stacy. He will also be remembered by his many grandchildren. Wayne was an avid comic book collector, movie goer and football fan. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Wayne's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 11, 2020
