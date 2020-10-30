1/1
Wayne Stecho
Passed on Thursday, October 29, 2020 with the love of his life, Laurie, his wife of 20 years, at his side. Loving father to Steve (Jody) and Mark (Cobi). Cherished Papa to Madison, Nathan, Dustyn and Shelby. Dear son of Anne and son-in-law of Georgette. Brother to Sharon and Terry (Mary) and brother-in-law to Jackie (Mark), Louise (Al) and Robert (Betty). Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by father, Harold and father-in-law, Stan. Wayne grew up in Bridgeport, attending St. Anthony Catholic School and St. Jerome's High School. He owned and operated the family business, Harold Stecho Electric from 1984 until his retirement in 2014. He was a fourth degree knight with Kitchener Knights of Columbus, past member of Deer Ridge Golf Course. Wayne was very involved with the Carmel of St. Joseph and the Carmelite Sisters. He served on the lay committee raising funds on their behalf. Wayne was a man of integrity, known for his business savvy and a respected leader with vision and pride in the community in which he lived and worked. Wayne will forever be remembered for the ways he helped other people. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Grand River Hospital and his family gratefully acknowledges the care given to him, and the allowances made for us to visit him in his final days at the Freeport Palliative Care Unit. Private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or Freeport Site or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Wayne's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 30, 2020.
