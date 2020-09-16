An incredibly beautiful and sweet human being left this world on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Wendy Dwyer died peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 45, with her best friend and devoted dog, Eddie "Little Face" at her side. Wendy's life was filled with challenges after having cancer at a very young age. Yet, even with the ongoing health issues she faced for most of her life, she met every day with a big beautiful smile that had a way of touching all those who met her. Wendy was predeceased by her mother, and best friend, Evelyn LeBreton. Wendy missed her mother very much so imagining the two of them reunited, surrounded by peace and happiness and free from pain and sadness, is providing the family with great comfort and joy. After the passing of her mother, Wendy was cared for with incredible love and devotion by her sister Kym Klopp and Kym's entire family, husband Mike, daughter Chloe and son Adam. Wendy was a devoted caregiver to Chloe and Adam from the day they were born and they, in turn, along with Mike, helped with her care as Wendy's health began to decline, whether watching her favourite tv shows with her, cooking her favourite foods (Mike's tacos) or just checking in on her to make sure she was okay. Wendy was also loved deeply by her sister Shelly Haill, and her husband Keith, who live in Nova Scotia and have fond memories of adventures with Wen, from whale-watching to biking along wooded trails. Wendy is also loved and dearly missed by her father and his wife, Bill and Nancy Dwyer of Waterloo, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives. She made the most of her short time, always quick to offer that big smile, a witty remark or a thumbs up. Wendy's life was also full of adventure. She travelled more than many and realized her dream of going on a cruise and swimming with dolphins. Let's all remember her for the very sweet person she was and for what she can teach us about finding joy in the simple things when faced with life's many challenges. In the beautiful words of her niece Chloe " her jokes, little scribbled drawings, love for stickers and constant smiles will always hold a very special spot in my heart. No matter how hard life can be, smile, be strong and don't take a day, minute or second of it for granted. If Wendy could do it, so can we." Thank you to all of you for your care and concern. It's truly been most appreciated. Donations can be made to the Brain Tumour Research Centre at Toronto Sick Kids Hospital http://www.sickkids.ca/Research/BTRC/support-BTRC/index.html
or The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care http://www.tlcpc.org/