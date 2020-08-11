1/1
After a short, valiant struggle on Friday, August 7, 2020, Wendy Rose Menard, in her 60th year. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Marcella (Graff) Menard and sister Rose in infancy, she leaves behind in sorrow her sons Jamie (Sue), Kyle (Haley) and Curtis Kroetsch, seven grieving siblings - Randy Menard, Karin Long, James (Sandy) Menard, Debbie Kroetsch (Brian), Marci Norris, Ken (Mary) Menard and Dennis (Carolyn) Menard, her aunt Betty Graff, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Born the seventh of eight siblings, Wendy grew up in Bridgeport, attending St Anthony Catholic School, St David Junior High School, Bluevale Collegiate and Conestoga College. She started her first job at Hogg Fuel and Supply in Kitchener in 1978. Wendy moved to Ottawa in 1980, working for Francis Fuels and the Ottawa-Carleton School Board. Heeding her mother's advice to see the world before settling down, she headed for New Zealand, via Hawaii, Fiji, and Australia. She was offered work at the Canadian High Commission to New Zealand as the Department Secretary to the Trade Commissioner. Returning to Canada in 1987, she found work with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board as the Executive Secretary to the Superintendent of Business and Finance. While in the Kitchener area, Wendy generously made herself available to her older siblings for babysitting and housekeeping assistance until she started a family with her partner, raising their three sons in St. Clements. Her family gratefully acknowledges the care given to her and allowances made for us to visit Wendy in her final days at the Grand River Hospital Freeport Campus Palliative Care Unit. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:00 - 6:45 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed at www.erbgood.com. Due to current circumstances and restrictions, to attend the visitation and/or funeral service, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. A memorial mass is planned at a future date when self-isolation restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anselma House, the Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of your choice by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 11, 2020.
