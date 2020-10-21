Wendy Simpson

Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on October 18, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving wife of Bill for 55 wonderful years. Adoring mother to Stephen (Dolores), Michael (Kim), and Donald (Tanya). Cherished grandmother to 10 amazing grandchildren; Reid, Cole and Burke; Kaitlin, Scott, Jillian and Neil; Regan, Brody and Cooper. Loved sister of Barb Jackson (Jim) and Maryjean Brown (late Bob); sister-in-law of Helen Reid (late John). Special aunt to many nieces and nephews. PEOPLE were everything to Wendy. She valued the connections she made in her life more than anything. She always wanted to be with people and people always wanted to be with her. A highlight of each summer was the large annual family gathering at sister Barb's on St. Joseph's Island. Her hallmark to everyone she met was her beautiful smile. Wendy was an avid, competitive athlete. She loved curling at all levels and competing at bonspiels with friends. Some of the most meaningful times of her life were spent coaching visually impaired curlers from 2002 to 2018. Her smiling face lit up the curling rink, the golf course and everywhere she went. Even if she lost a game or missed a putt she had that Wendy smile. She also loved travelling, playing bridge, gardening, canoeing and paddle boarding with Snickers. Throughout a long and hard fight with cancer Wendy was able to continue to share memories and enjoy visits with family and friends. Most recently, emails, phone calls and FaceTime visits enabled her to say goodbye. Due to concerns of gathering in this time of pandemic, Wendy's family has decided not to have a visitation. However, it would mean so much to them if you shared your stories, memories and photos. Please take a few moments to share these via email, because the family would like to put together a book of memories for the grandchildren. Please email them to wendysimpsoncelebrationoflife@gmail.com. A service for Wendy will be held virtually on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends may join Wendy's service virtually at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. A recording of the service will be available for viewing 24 hours following the service. The family has chosen to postpone the Celebration of Life until it is safe for family and friends to travel again. We look forward to that time when we can get together and share hugs and stories. Our sincere thanks to Dr. Molckovsky and Dr. Russek, and their teams who worked to give Wendy the extra time to be with friends and family. The Care Partners team who took care of Wendy at home, and the staff at St Mary's and Innisfree House were amazing at managing Wendy's pain and making her comfortable. You have all blessed us. Thank you. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wendy can be made to The Lisaard and Innisfree Hospice, The Sandra Schmirler Foundation, or the charity of your choosing. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Wendy's memorial.