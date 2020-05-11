Passed away on April 4, 2020 in Chesley, ON at the age of 58. Mother of Joseph and Elizabeth Zajacz. Daughter of Larry Foss and the late Sandra. Sister of the late Michael Foss. Private cremation has taken place. Arrangement's entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Wendy's memorial
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.