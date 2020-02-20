|
|
Passed from this life on February 12th in Kitchener, Ontario, at the age of 82. He was predeceased by his father Werner, mother Luise and daughter Evelyn. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife of 50 years Helga (nee Tonk), daughter Bettina, son Christopher (Rachel) and grandson Brandan. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada are appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Freeport Hospital for their excellent care, compassion and support during this difficult time. A special thank you to Muriel for the spiritual care and guidance during his last moments. Cremation has taken place. At Werner's request, there will be no visitation. A celebration of Werner's life will be held in Kitchener at a later date. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com Was man tief in seinem Herzen besitzt, kann man nicht durch den Tod verlieren. (Johann Wolfgang von Goethe)
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 20, 2020