Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Werner BARTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Werner Eduard BARTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Werner Eduard BARTH Obituary
Passed from this life on February 12th in Kitchener, Ontario, at the age of 82. He was predeceased by his father Werner, mother Luise and daughter Evelyn. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife of 50 years Helga (nee Tonk), daughter Bettina, son Christopher (Rachel) and grandson Brandan. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada are appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Freeport Hospital for their excellent care, compassion and support during this difficult time. A special thank you to Muriel for the spiritual care and guidance during his last moments. Cremation has taken place. At Werner's request, there will be no visitation. A celebration of Werner's life will be held in Kitchener at a later date. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com Was man tief in seinem Herzen besitzt, kann man nicht durch den Tod verlieren. (Johann Wolfgang von Goethe)
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Werner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -