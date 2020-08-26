Passed away on August 22, 2020 at the age of 49. Loving brother of John and the late Steven. Dear cousin of Liane, Claude and Terry. Will be remembered by his close friends, Bev and Ron. Predeceased by his father, Armand and Francis. Wolf's family will receive relatives and friends from 1 - 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, followed by a procession to Woodland Cemetery for a graveside service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Wolf's memorial.