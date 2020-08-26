1/
Wilfred "Wolf" Deforge
Passed away on August 22, 2020 at the age of 49. Loving brother of John and the late Steven. Dear cousin of Liane, Claude and Terry. Will be remembered by his close friends, Bev and Ron. Predeceased by his father, Armand and Francis. Wolf's family will receive relatives and friends from 1 - 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, followed by a procession to Woodland Cemetery for a graveside service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Wolf's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
