Wilfred MEAD
Passed away on September 6, 2020 at Lanark Heights in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 82. Beloved fiance to Joan Martindale. He will be remembered by his son Billy and his family and friends. Wilfred's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Private cremation to follow. Guests must RSVP at the link below to attend Wilfred's visitation and/or service. Masks are mandatory. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Wilfred's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 10, 2020.
