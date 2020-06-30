Of Guelph, peacefully passed on June 13, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer at Hospice Wellington in his 90th year. Wilf will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Anna Wilhelm. Predeceased by his first wife Dorothy Goetz. Loving father of Randal (Randy) and extended family Stephen (Joanne), Dan (Carolynn), Kate, Sarah (Chris) and grandchildren. Survived by his sister Dorothy Herron. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Louise Rieck, by his sisters Mae Watson (Pat) and Delores Stuebing (Chuck) and his brother Lloyd. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, by the Roberts family and many lifelong friends. Wilf put family first, loved to travel, touching the hearts of many who knew him. Wilf was a successful businessman with his travel agency. He had a strong presence and passion for advocating for people with developmental disabilities, supporting Community Living Guelph/Wellington for over 55 years in various roles. Wilf was involved with the Rotary Club supporting local and international projects. He was recipient of the Paul Harris Award from the Preston Hespeler Rotary Club, of which he was a member for 50 years. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Wilf's notice. To honour Wilf's memory, contributions to Community Living Guelph/Wellington would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers. To honour Wilf's life of service, please consider, through acts of service, volunteering, or donations, finding ongoing ways to elevate and support others in the community.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 30, 2020.