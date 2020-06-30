Wilfred (Wilf) RIECK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Guelph, peacefully passed on June 13, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer at Hospice Wellington in his 90th year. Wilf will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Anna Wilhelm. Predeceased by his first wife Dorothy Goetz. Loving father of Randal (Randy) and extended family Stephen (Joanne), Dan (Carolynn), Kate, Sarah (Chris) and grandchildren. Survived by his sister Dorothy Herron. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Louise Rieck, by his sisters Mae Watson (Pat) and Delores Stuebing (Chuck) and his brother Lloyd. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, by the Roberts family and many lifelong friends. Wilf put family first, loved to travel, touching the hearts of many who knew him. Wilf was a successful businessman with his travel agency. He had a strong presence and passion for advocating for people with developmental disabilities, supporting Community Living Guelph/Wellington for over 55 years in various roles. Wilf was involved with the Rotary Club supporting local and international projects. He was recipient of the Paul Harris Award from the Preston Hespeler Rotary Club, of which he was a member for 50 years. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Wilf's notice. To honour Wilf's memory, contributions to Community Living Guelph/Wellington would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers. To honour Wilf's life of service, please consider, through acts of service, volunteering, or donations, finding ongoing ways to elevate and support others in the community.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved