William Albert Richard Zoet of Ingersoll passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 40 years. Partner of Shawntele Rowe. Father of Trisha Voisin of Ingersoll, and step-father of Lisa Poels, Michelle Poels, Jason Poels, and Johnathan Karsten. Predeceased by his mother Fawn Zoet and his daughter Riley Zoet. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020