Willard Clarence Braun
Passed away peacefully, with his wife at his side on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Mae (nee Rutherford) Braun for 67 years. Dear father of June Einoff (Mike), Doug Braun, Roger (Esther) and Robert (Kim). Willard will be missed and remembered by his 10 grandchildren Jason Einoff (Tara), Johanna Shaw (Ryan), Janelle Krulicki (Adam), Michelle Braun, Joel Braun, Jessica Braun, Kristin Braun, Becky Braun, Rachel Benninger (Adam) and Aaron Braun (Devan) and five great-grandchildren Kinslie Einoff, Clara Shaw, Madison Shaw, Norah Krulicki and Austin Krulicki. Dear brother of Murray Braun (Marilyn). Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Grace Braun and his daughter-in-law Rosemary Braun. A devoted Christian man, Willard faithfully served his beloved church in many roles. He was a well known and respected man whose reputation as a person of integrity and honesty went before him. He learned this from his father and passed it onto his children and grandchildren as they grew up in the family business. In recent years, Willard courageously faced many health challenges, never wavering in his faith that God would give him the strength to face life one day at a time. Due to COVID-19 there will be no public visitation and a private family service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020. You are welcome to join the family via livestream which will start at 12:45 p.m. www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming As expressions of sympathy, donations to Bethany Evangelical Missionary Church or Evergreen Christian Ministries - Stayner Camp c/o 240 Scott St., Box 400 Stayner, ON LOM 1SO. Visit www.henrywalser.com for the Willard Braun memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
