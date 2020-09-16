Willard passed away quietly on Monday, September 7th, one month before his 102nd birthday. He began his life in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on October 7, 1918 -- the start of a long journey full of family, professional accomplishments and a devotion to fitness and sports. Willard completed his early schooling at St. John's College School in Winnipeg, later graduating in 1942 with a B.A. from Queen's University, Kingston. After serving in the chemical warfare branch of the Canadian army, he enrolled in the first MBA program offered by the Business School at the University of Western Ontario, earning his degree in 1951. Together, Willard and Jean (Spencer), his wife of 63 years, devotedly raised four children -- Nancy (John), Joan (Allan), Bryan (Leslie) and Pat (Nick). He was a caring, ever-present figure in their lives. For Willard as Grandpa, Mark (Joanna), Stuart (Mariko), Kimberley (Vic) and Jacquelyn were a constant source of pride and joy. He delighted in being Great-Grandpère to Ella, Spencer, Gavin, Angus, Shun, Ko and Miles. He was a confidant and friend to his surviving brother, John. Through his various activities, Willard developed a broad circle of valued friends and acquaintances. He thrived on a good workout at the "Y" , where even at 100 years of age, he inspired many to push a little harder. He enjoyed "good clean sports" and had an unwavering passion for golf. One of his favourite pastimes was helping with the many activities and tasks at Dawn Brook Farm, Honeywood. In his professional and personal lives, Willard was an initiator -- a doer who spiritedly took on a challenge. A consummate educator, he was always interested in young people and supporting their ambitions be it in informal conversation or as a professor with the Faculty of Management, McGill University. He always gave generously of his experience and wisdom. Willard impacted so many lives as a husband, father, brother, educator, mentor and friend. He was a force -- an enduring role model. He loved cookies, desserts, a smooth scotch and a good laugh. His blue eyes twinkled when he teased. We will miss him deeply but are forever grateful and richer for having had him in our lives. Rest in peace, Dad. We'll do our best to keep things "under control". A celebration of Willard's life will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7th. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, to attend the service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or by calling 519-745-8445. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at www.erbgood.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Tomorrow Stems from You initiative through Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation or to a charity of your choice
. Willard's family extends its sincere thanks to the many individuals who so caringly supported him. This includes close friends, care givers, health professionals and the staff at Doon Village Retirement Residence. For you, Willard often expressed his profound gratitude.