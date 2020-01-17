Home

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in St. Jacobs, in the home where he was born, at the age of 88. Beloved husband for almost 60 years of Joyce (MacMonagle) Good. Loving father of Heather (Mike) Aguiar, Roger (Sue) Good, and his much cherished son, the late Robin Good (1969). Proud grandfather of Michael and Justin Aguiar; Zachary, Hannah, and Scott Good. Dear brother of Margaret Metzger. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Abner and Mary Ann (Randall) Good, brother Howard Good, sister Gladys Martin, brothers-in-law Peter Metzger and Lloyd Martin, and sister-in-law Polly Good. At Willard's request, cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. followed by a reception. Private family interment will be at a later date in Calvary United Cemetery, St. Jacobs. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. "Faith is like the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark." www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 17, 2020
