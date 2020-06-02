Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the Southampton Hospital with his family by his side on May 30, 2020 in his 91st year. Loving husband to Audrey Perrott (nee Ruch). Proud father to Robin (Brad) Schumacher and Poppa to Jennifer (Jeremy) Sutton, and Emily Schumacher. Remembered by his niece Debra (William) Perrott-Normand, by his sister-in-law Arlene (Peter) Windsor and family. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Grace, by his brother Robert, and by his former wife Patricia Sanderson. Special thanks to the caring hospital staff, including Dr. David Billings, Dr. Adriana Stoesser, nurses Margie, Carly, and Karen for their care and compassion given. Bill was born in Kitchener, lived and worked in Elmira, eventually retiring to Southampton. His talent and passion for woodworking was evident as he lovingly restored the Old Tolmie House, where he displayed his cooking skills during the years of the bed & breakfast and large family dinners in the grand dining room. Gardening, caring for the birds, his coi pond and model boat building filled his days when they moved to the house on the lane. Bill, Poppa, Willie will be greatly missed, but lovingly remem-bered by his family and friends. A private family grave-side service for Bill Perrott will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery, Kitchener. If desir-ed, memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Port Elgin, to the Salvation Army Foodbank, Port Elgin, or to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Arrangements entrusted to the Eagleson Funeral Home, Southampton.



