William A. (Bill) Zuurhoud
1932-06-22 - 2020-09-12
William (Bill) A. Zuurhoud Passed away on September 12, 2020 at University Gates LTC at the age of 88. Husband to Jean (Prentice) for 60 years. Father to Rebecca (Warren) and Fred. Grandfather to Dayton, Josh and Jessica. Great Grandfather to Aubree and Landon. Brother-in-law to Lois Faught. Bill was predeceased by his parents William J. and Edna (Kieswetter) Zuurhoud, his sister and brother-in-law Marion and Steve Stashuk, brothers-in-law Wayne Carter, Larry Faught and Fred (Bill) Prentice. Bill spent his working career as a home renovator and retired from Swanson's Home Hardware. In retirement Bill enjoyed his cottage/home in Sauble Beach. As an expression of sympathy donation to War Amps or Schlegel Villages Charitable Funds would be appreciated. Cremation to take place with a private service at a later date

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 17, 2020.
