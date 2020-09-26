William Allen Strack (Al) passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 81. Al is predeceased by his parents, wife Ericka, sister Betty and two children. He is survived by his five children, lovingly known by him as the five brats; Gina (Gregg), Denise, Dean (Sandy), Theresa, and Peter (Cindy) as well as his grandchildren; Eric, Adam (Ruth), Zachary, Emilee (Jordan), Jessica (Brendan), Tessa (Tom), Alex, Marley (Wade), and Lily (Cody). The mold was broken when Al (Papa) entered this world in Winnipeg, Manitoba on December 18, 1938. He worked a lifelong career at Schneider's and was an avid hunter, fisherman and overall sportsman. At the age of 55, he retired to the infamous "Shack" where he spawned countless woodworking gems (hope chests, canoe paddles, clocks, canes and the most renowned; The Fish Bonker). Papa was an academic with a creative mind, a true conversationalist, a bird watcher and a student of astronomy with a photographic memory. A true comedian, crossword aficionado, painfully slow gift opener, gardener, Packers fan, and you would never catch him with less than seven belt loops in his pants. He shared many laughs with everyone he met, especially including (but of course not limited to) his dear friend and neighbour Lynn Cober. Papa was a true family man. He passed on so much love and many valuable lessons, one we will never forget is DO NOT sit in his chair! Al's family and friends will miss him deeply and we all take comfort in knowing that he is dancing and celebrating with the love of his life; Ericka in heaven. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date where we will play Johnny Cash and raise a glass or 5 (vodka and gatorade, anyone?) to Al. "We love you Papa and will miss you every day!" As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
