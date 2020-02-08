|
Passed away peacefully at home on February 6, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by his loving wife Joan (Zister) in 2016, his parents Joseph and Theresa (Logel) Haid, his siblings John, Charles, Anthony, Lawrence, Alfred, Theresa, Emmilene, Mary, Agnes, Rosella and Margaret. Loving father of Dennis, Paul (Marilyn), Angela (Jim) Sinclair, Lisa (Jim Shantz predeceased 2013) and Alan (Claudine). Cherished grandfather of Sarah (Alex) Krynicki, Benjamin, Joshua (Sarah), Victoria (Brian) Malecki, Jacob (Emily), Krista Sinclair, Amy (Mike) Woroch and Brenda (Justin). Devoted great-grandfather to several great-grandchildren. Survived by his siblings Jerome, Stanley, Kathleen, Rita and sister-in-law Rosemary Kopf. He was a long time employee of J.M Schneiders. He enjoyed socializing and assisting neighbours with lawn mowing and snow blowing. Friends are invited to share their memories of Bill with family during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home (171 King Street South, Waterloo) on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Parish prayers at 8:30pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis RC Church (49 Blueridge Avenue, Kitchener) on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11am. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Cremation and interment at Parkview Cemetery will take place at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to the Heart & Stroke Association can be made though the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020