|
|
We are saddened to announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather on March 16, 2020 in his 87th year. Bill passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Bill is survived by his children Debi (Cal Dicks), Karen (Rob Teet), Sandra (Taz), Lori and Robert (Kim Atkinson). He was predeceased by his loving wife Alice in 1998. He was also predeceased by his companion Pat Karges in 2015. Proud grandfather of Kim (Ryan), Greg, Matt (Sandra), Miles (Colleen), Terri Lynn (Sammy), Fawn (Darryl), Brandon, Randy (Hillary), Krystle, Cayla (Logan) and Michael (Paris). He is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate generously to Lisaard House. Thank you to the amazing angels at Lisaard House Hospice for the care, love and dignity they gave my father and our entire family. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of Bills life announced at a later date. Be prepared to bring your funny stories of Dad. Dad always said... if you don't have laughter... you don't have anything. Messages and condolences may be left at tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020