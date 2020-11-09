Reunited with Marg, his beloved wife of 56 wonderful years, who passed away August 4, 2017. Predeceased by parents James and Irene Rae, and brother Fred Rae. Survived by brother John, and members of Marg's family; sister Betty Tait, nieces Mary Healey and husband Kevin, Kathy McCoy, Lorraine Carveth and husband Tim and Joanne Kinslow, nephews David Tait and wife Sue, Jimmy Walsh and loving companion Sandy. A private family graveside will take place at Pine Hills Cemetery, Scarborough, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.