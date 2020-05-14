At St. Mary's General Hospital as a result of COPD and other respiratory and pulmonary complications. Survived by his only brother, Chester, of Midland. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Laura Klos. Bill began his teaching career at St. Jerome's High School in September 1960 and remained a fixture of the Green and Gold until its closing in 1990. He finished his 33 exemplary years in his vocation at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School. Along with his storied career as an outstanding English teacher, mentor, influencer and play director, his legacy can be found in the many lawyers, judges, architects, engineers, doctors, theatre professionals, business owners, clergy, and countless teachers who tried to follow in his footsteps: the who's who of Waterloo Region and beyond, so to speak. His continued contact with the students he taught, took on school trips, directed, or counselled, was especially important to Bill as it brought him solace to know they were making their way in the world. Bill is probably best known for directing the fabulous, large musicals at St. Jerome's and St. Mary's High Schools including West Side Story (x2), Camelot, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, and My Fair Lady. He mounted two productions of Jesus Christ Superstar of which the 1990 version played to sold-out crowds at the Centre in the Square. He was also a founding member and Past President of JM Drama Alumni, where he directed and acted in countless shows. Bill was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church choir for many years and was a violinist with the Kitchener Waterloo Community Orchestra for as long as his fingers would allow. Travel was another one of Bill's passions, when time and money allowed. Japan, England, Australia and New Zealand were highlights for "BKTrvl." In retirement, Bill caught his second wind. He loved connecting seniors to computers and was a favourite instructor for the City of Kitchener's Downtown Community Centre. After his move to The Westhill Retirement Residence in Waterloo, he could be found roaming that building in search of residents to teach the latest iPad innovation, helping to curate the library, or with his knitting group. Bill was so happy there. Nothing brought more joy to Bill than to break bread with his closest friends. It might have been feasting at Christmas or other family gatherings at their home or cottage, noshing with his weekly lunch group, indulging with the Sushi Girls, or, most importantly, dining with his cherished L'Oincs dinner club which saw them at just about every eatery around Waterloo Region, or San Francisco, or Portugal, or Tuscany. Bill's life was full. We were fortunate to be there to witness it. Thank you to the staff of The Westhill and the doctors and nurses of St. Mary's Hospital for their exceptional care in Bill's final weeks. There will be a small, private funeral in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. A celebration of Bill's life will follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to SOS Children's Villages Canada, the Nature Conservancy of Canada, or a charity of your choice (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Bill's memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 14, 2020.