Passed away at Columbia Forest LTC on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the age of 89 years. He was born in Kitchener, Ontario on October 26, 1930. Beloved husband of Olena (Thuroo) Lautenschlager, they were married on February 23, 1952 for 68 years. Dear father to son Brian (Stacey) Pike Bay, Ontario and daughter, Brenda of Waterloo, Ontario. Survived by his sister, Margaret (Axel) Wallsteiner and brothers, Fred and Karl. Remembered by many nieces and nephews and cousins in the USA and Alberta and relatives in Germany. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Hedwig (Zuckschwerdt) Lautenschlager, son Barry in 1981, sister Enid Tschirhart, sister Rose Marie, in infancy and his faithful companion Mr. Red. Bill was a Mail Carrier for Canada Post for 24 years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Waterloo. By William's request, there will be no visitation. Cremation followed by interment will take place at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2pm. To RSVP attendance at the graveside service please register at www.erbgood.com
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Columbia Forest for their care of William during his time there. Donations can be made through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445 to the Canadian Wildlife Federation or the House of Friendship.