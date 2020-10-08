Bohn, William Frederick (Bill) passed away peacefully on September 28th, 2020 at the age of 91. Bill is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Elspeth Anne Bohn (Betty) (nee Bibby) and his sons, Dafydd, and Norman. He is fondly remembered by sons Tim (Judy), and Ted (Sandra); daughter-in-law Patty; granddaughters Victoria Caron and Evelyn Bohn, and great grandchildren Gabriella and Myles. Bill was born and spent his life in Guelph, the son of Hazel (Handbidge) and Harry Bohn. He is predeceased by his brother Ken, and lovingly remembered by his brother Bob (Bernadette), and sister-in-law Irene Brandon. Bill was a long term employee of the University of Guelph, rising to the position of Head of the Maintenance Department for the University. Bill was a dedicated life-long member of St. James Anglican Church and a recipient of the Order of Niagara. He was a passionate supporter and volunteer with the Credit Union in Guelph. Bill was absorbed in hobbies and building things throughout life. An avid teenage photographer who built his own inboard wooden boat at Puslinch Lake. He built his own house on Summit Crescent, and loved "Rat Racing" and radio controlled model planes with friends at the fledgling Guelph Gremlins Club. He loved building unique projects including the "Agri Bot" featured at the CNE in 1969 and his award winning heritage recreation of a Black Creek pioneer fireplace in his home. During retirement Bill developed a passion for building model steam engines and greatly appreciated the new friendships created through the Hamilton Model Engineering Club. Bill lovingly cared for Betty in their home during her long fight with Alzheimer's Disease. He is now with her once again. In memory of Bill, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.