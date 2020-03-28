|
passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at the St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. Bill Hyatt of Kitchener and formerly of Plattsville in his 98th year. Beloved wife of Rita Hyatt whom he married November 18, 2017. Father of the late Bryce (2019) & wife Julie Ann of Winlaw, B.C. and Ruth Anne McDonald of London. Step father of John Dullaert & wife Bing of Ottawa and Beverley Ann Dullaert and Veronica Carroll of Victoria, B.C. He will be remembered by his grandchildren Saul & Holly, William, Malcolm, Aaron, Gerald, Sarah, Meech, Ryan, Jonah and great grandchildren Joseph, Sierrah, Edwin and Josie. Survived by his brother John & wife Ruth of Windsor, sisters Shirley & husband Bruce Keck of Arlington, Virginia, Patricia & husband Harold Peel of Windsor and brother-in-law Burt Patrick. Predeceased by his wife Edith (House) Hyatt (January 9, 2006), brother James, sisters Frances, Louise, Doris & husband Martin Kilby, Carol McKellar and Gail Patrick. A private family service will take place with interment in the Chesterfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the or the Arthritis Society and would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 28, 2020