1/1
William "Bill" GALBRAITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Golden Years Nursing Home at the age of 81. Predeceased by his parents Alexander and Ruby Galbraith (nee Plester). Bill loved people and was an avid believer in community. Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to attend a graveside service celebrating Bill's life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Parklawn Cemetery, 750 Fountain Street, Cambridge at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend; however, we do ask in keeping with health and safety protocols that social distancing precautions are followed and that masks are worn. Donations made to Bladder Cancer Canada in memory of Bill would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved