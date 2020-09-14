Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Golden Years Nursing Home at the age of 81. Predeceased by his parents Alexander and Ruby Galbraith (nee Plester). Bill loved people and was an avid believer in community. Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to attend a graveside service celebrating Bill's life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Parklawn Cemetery, 750 Fountain Street, Cambridge at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend; however, we do ask in keeping with health and safety protocols that social distancing precautions are followed and that masks are worn. Donations made to Bladder Cancer Canada in memory of Bill would be appreciated.