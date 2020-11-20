1/
William George "Bill" BRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Chapman House, Owen Sound on November 17, 2020. Predeceased by loving wife Pat Bray (nee Rogers) and sister Judith Wilson. Father of Tracy (Debbie), Terry (Chyvonne) and Jim. Grandfather of Melanie, Jack, and Ian. Predeceased by his parents Murray & Isabel Bray. A private service will be held at Southampton Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Chapman House, Owen Sound. Arrangements entrusted to the Eagleson Funeral Home, Southampton. Condolences may be forwarded to the family through www.eaglesonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagleson Funeral Home Ltd.
234 Palmerston Street
Southampton, ON N0H 2L0
519-797-2085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagleson Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved