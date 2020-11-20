Passed away peacefully at Chapman House, Owen Sound on November 17, 2020. Predeceased by loving wife Pat Bray (nee Rogers) and sister Judith Wilson. Father of Tracy (Debbie), Terry (Chyvonne) and Jim. Grandfather of Melanie, Jack, and Ian. Predeceased by his parents Murray & Isabel Bray. A private service will be held at Southampton Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Chapman House, Owen Sound. Arrangements entrusted to the Eagleson Funeral Home, Southampton. Condolences may be forwarded to the family through www.eaglesonfuneralhome.com