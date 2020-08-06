1/1
William Gerald (Gerry) Morrissey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on March 3, 1935 - great husband to the love of his life, Marilyn Theresa Morrissey (nee Henry) for 60 years. Gerry passed away after succumbing to the effects of a stroke on Monday August 03, 2020. Gerry was a great father to Dean (Trudy) of Burlington, and Michael (Rhonda) of Stouffvile. Loving grandfather to Cassondra (Kyle), Matthew, Ryan, Caitlin, and Shannon. He had the biggest smile ear to ear when he met his great-granddaughter Halle. Gerry was born and raised in Montreal and started his 44 year insurance career with Continental Insurance in 1956 - as a junior underwriter in the commercial department. Gerry left Continental Insurance and went to Prudential Assurance of England where he spent his career in Montreal, Toronto and eventually opened the Kitchener-Waterloo branch, where he was the first Branch Manager. He was also awarded the Chief General Managers plaque for the best Canadian branch operation - three times in his career. Gerry spent part of his career with General Accident - now AVIVA Canada, and also spent time with Economical Insurance before finally retiring in 1997. During his retirement Gerry enjoyed travelling, golfing, fishing, boating, and especially time watching his grandchildren grow into young adult. He gave them guidance with his incredible wit, sense of humour, and great insights. Gerry's love of dogs became even greater during his retirement. He never met a dog he didn't like - and they always liked him back. He became known as the guy to call when you needed a pet sitter, and the guy who wanted to walk and pet your dog and perhaps spoil them with a treat (which he always had in his pocket)! He loved to say, "Why have dogs if you can't spoil them?" Gerry was a greatly loved husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. Cremation has taken place, and due to current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Gerry's love of animals, please make a donation to the Burlington Humane Society or Burlington Animal Aid! Please visit "dbburlington.ca" to express words of condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved