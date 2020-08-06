Born on March 3, 1935 - great husband to the love of his life, Marilyn Theresa Morrissey (nee Henry) for 60 years. Gerry passed away after succumbing to the effects of a stroke on Monday August 03, 2020. Gerry was a great father to Dean (Trudy) of Burlington, and Michael (Rhonda) of Stouffvile. Loving grandfather to Cassondra (Kyle), Matthew, Ryan, Caitlin, and Shannon. He had the biggest smile ear to ear when he met his great-granddaughter Halle. Gerry was born and raised in Montreal and started his 44 year insurance career with Continental Insurance in 1956 - as a junior underwriter in the commercial department. Gerry left Continental Insurance and went to Prudential Assurance of England where he spent his career in Montreal, Toronto and eventually opened the Kitchener-Waterloo branch, where he was the first Branch Manager. He was also awarded the Chief General Managers plaque for the best Canadian branch operation - three times in his career. Gerry spent part of his career with General Accident - now AVIVA Canada, and also spent time with Economical Insurance before finally retiring in 1997. During his retirement Gerry enjoyed travelling, golfing, fishing, boating, and especially time watching his grandchildren grow into young adult. He gave them guidance with his incredible wit, sense of humour, and great insights. Gerry's love of dogs became even greater during his retirement. He never met a dog he didn't like - and they always liked him back. He became known as the guy to call when you needed a pet sitter, and the guy who wanted to walk and pet your dog and perhaps spoil them with a treat (which he always had in his pocket)! He loved to say, "Why have dogs if you can't spoil them?" Gerry was a greatly loved husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. Cremation has taken place, and due to current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Gerry's love of animals, please make a donation to the Burlington Humane Society or Burlington Animal Aid! Please visit "dbburlington.ca" to express words of condolences.