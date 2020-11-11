William Graves, 78, of Kitchener, Ontario. Beloved husband and best friend of Veronica Graves. They met and it was love at first sight in 1970 at Niagara College. They were together for 50 fabulous, wild and crazy years that Veronica would never trade for the world... William passed away after a hard-fought battle surrounded by the ones he laughed with, lived for, and loved on November 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his sister Johanna (Graves) Prins and her husband Cornelis and his brothers Jacobus, George, Herman Graves and brothers-in-law Bruce Pankhurst and George Purcell. He was also predeceased by his parents Joris Graves who passed away June 1, 1960 and Johanna Van Mensch who passed away July 16, 1996. Williams parents lived in Naaldwijk in the Netherlands where he was born at home January 7, 1942. He was baptized Willem (William) and immigrated with his parents to Canada in the spring of 1952 where they landed in Halifax and then traveled to Taber, Alberta, where his father and older brothers worked on the railroad, forestry and were farm helpers. They later moved to Ontario in 1957. Besides his wife Veronica, William is survived by his daughter Phyllis Graves-Gill and her husband Michael Gill of Ottawa, his two sons William Graves and his wife Nicole of Kitchener, and Michael Graves and his fiancé Shelley Chisholm of Norwich; his grandchildren, Alicia and husband Andrew Pfeifer, Lance, Quinton, Taylar, Jessica, William, Chase and his great-grandchildren Deacon, Eleanor, Audrey and Ryder on the way. Coming from a large family William is also survived by many brothers and sisters; Joan and husband Peter Boekestyn, Wayne and wife Sherry Graves, John and wife Annie Graves, Marvin and wife Terry Graves, Elisabeth Pankhurst, Ida Purcell, Ina O'Hara and husband Jim O'Hara, Gordon and wife Verna Graves, and sisters-in-law Jackie Graves, Gertie Graves and Jolenta Graves along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. William was a strong intelligent self-taught man his work was his love, his passion right to the end. William lived for knowledge, his key to his success, he knew something about everything would pick up a book front to back and be able to execute a project, he was meticulous and wouldn't leave until it was perfect whether it was; Radar Repair, Television Repair, Robotics or Drives. After 15 years working as a Drives Specialist living in the United States William returned to Canada to be closer to his family in Kitchener Ontario. He had many longtime clients, of which many became not only his respected colleagues but his friends everyone one loved "Good old Bill". This was a man that would give you the shirt off his back even if it was his last one. Anyone who knew William knew what an amazing classical guitarist he was. He was self-taught and could also pick up a harmonica, an organ or play a piano. William loved playing for his family and friends was honored to play guitar at his daughter's wedding and enjoyed a good concert at a nursing home. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the members of the Innisfree Hospice. His stay was short, but they made our family feel comfortable and secure that we made the right decision in transferring him there to make his final days comfortable. Their dedication and effort to provide quality care was a heartwarming blessing to the entire family. We thank God for the gift of his life and the blessing of the time we spent with him. A Celebration of Life will be held honouring William Graves, Sr. on Tuesday, November 17th from 4 - 8 p.m. at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Please note: Due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff, and must practice social distancing at all times. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. If you are feeling ill or have travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days, please do not attend. Memorial contributions may be made to Innisfree House, 2375 Homer Watson Blvd., Kitchener, ON N2P 0E9. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com