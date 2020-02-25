|
After a lifetime of love, with tremendous sadness for his family, on February 19, 2020, William (Bill) Haldane (93) joined his wife Mary (nee MacIntosh) who pre-deceased him in 1997. He leaves behind 6 of 7 children: James, Gordon, Heather, William Jr (deceased), Mark Johnston, Gwen, and Karen. Plus: many cherished grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Bill came to Canada after serving in WW2 on Britains HMS Argonaut. He settled in the Galt/Cambridge area where he met and married the love of his life, Mary, eventually making Kitchener Waterloo their home. He was an excellent sales person at local car lots, and his entrepreneurial spirit lead him in many different business directions. In his retirement years, he worked at an auction house. In his late 80's, he came to live in Picton and said "it was the best move he ever made." And it was. He was saved from mis-adventures on his scooter by passing strangers. And his caregiving team at his home were just that - in a thousand ways he appreciated. This extended to the doctor, nursing and PSW staff at the Picton Hospital who worked to make his last days comfortable. Many thanks to all. Bill loved to travel, and was always willing to try new adventures: He looked forward to his annual quad ride in the river with his grandson, and crossed off fishing and ice fishing from the bucket list. Oh, how he loved fish & chips !! His ongoing sharp humour was much shared and appreciated. His final adventure and wish was to have his body donated for medical research at Queens University. He would be pleased to know this gift was accepted - with his remains to be later cremated. At present no dates are set for a family commemorative gathering. As CS Lewis once said: "The greater the love, the greater the loss, and you cannot have one without the other". Farewell Dad. Love you, The Haldane Family. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, 33 Main St., Picton. www.whattamfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020